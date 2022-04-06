Emotional testimony at Dillon Whitehawk murder trial details victims's death

The murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk continued on Wednesday with emotional testimony about the shooting of Keenan Toto in 2019.

Through tears, Lyle Goforth told the court that Toto was his "best friend, he was like my brother."

Goforth said that on the night of Nov. 30, 2019, he had been hanging out with friends and family at his home in the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

Toto came over sometime around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. CST on Dec. 1, Goforth said.

Goforth said Toto left to accompany a woman to a nearby convenience store. Goforth did not see Toto again.

It was only later that morning, when he returned home, that Goforth was informed about what had happened.

"Keenan's gone," he recalled being told.

Whitehawk pleads not guilty

Whitehawk, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the 23-year-old Toto and 27-year-old Jordan Denton.

Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday.

Crown prosecutors told the jury in their opening statement that the two murders were driven by Whitehawk's desire to climb up the ranks of a local gang, the Indian Mafia (IM).

At the time of the killings, IM was "in a war of sorts" with another rival gang, the Native Syndicate Killers, the Crown said.

Dillon 'Ricky' Whitehawk, the man accused of killing three people in Regina since November. (Name withheld/Facebook)

Whitehawk's goal was to kill people in rival gangs to improve his standing.

The Crown said Whitehawk had no idea who the people that he shot were, only that they may have been loosely affiliated with a gang because of the colour of clothing they wore.

The death of Keenan Toto

Calinda Denise Dubois told court on Wednesday that at around 3:50 a.m. CST on Dec. 1, she saw a vehicle approaching her home in the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Through her home's white curtains, she saw the headlights then the brake lights of a vehicle. She then heard a loud sound, "like a gunshot," and saw the brake lights of the vehicle quickly go off.

She said she quickly took cover, and when she next looked out the window saw a man lying in the street and a woman running around outside screaming. She then called 911.

Another neighbour, Matthew Johnson, testified that shortly after 3:30 a.m. CST, he was playing video games when he heard a loud "thwacking. Like something hit the side of my house."

Johnson looked out the window and saw a man in the street. A woman was nearby screaming and frantically running around.

Johnson said he put on a coat and went outside. He said he saw a bike in the street and what appeared to be a person lying on the ground.

He called 911 and then checked if he could see any blood and whether the man was responsive.

In a 911 call played for the jury, Johnson could be heard telling Toto to "stay with us, stay with me," and then relaying to the emergency operate that the man "wasn't responding."

Police arrived a short time later, with Sgt. Jody Lorence of the Regina Police Service's K-9 unit among the first officers on the scene.

Lorence testified that when he arrived the man appeared to be dead. Lorence wasn't able to immediately locate a wound on the front or back of the man's body, but saw blood on his glove when he laid the man down.

Upon ripping apart the sweater the man was wearing, he found a bullet hole on the man's left shoulder.

EMS then arrived and declare the man dead.

Trial expected to last three weeks

Judge Justice Robertson is presiding over the trial by jury at the Court of Queen's Bench. The court told jurors on Monday that the trial is expected to last three weeks.

The trial is being held at the Delta Hotel in Regina to allow for physical distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitehawk is also accused of another first-degree murder, the Jan. 2, 2020, death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose. That trial is still scheduled to proceed.