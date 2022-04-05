Crown tells jury that Dillon Whitehawk's rise through Regina street gang fueled 2 murders

The murder trial of Dillon "Ricky" Whitehawk continued on Tuesday with the the Crown painting the picture of two murders driven by a dispute among two rival Regina street gangs.

Prosecutor Adam Breker said the two victims were senselessly killed in the street by someone shooting from a vehicle.

"These men were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time when they lost their lives," Breker said.

On Tuesday, Breker laid out a summary of the case the Crown is expected to present in the coming weeks as part of his opening statement to the jury.

In the winter of 2019 there was an ongoing dispute between two rival gangs; The Indian Mafia or IM and the Native Syndicate Killers or NSK.

Breker said that both murders were the result of actions by Whitehawk, who was looking to rise quickly through the ranks of the Indian Mafia.

Whitehawk, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of 23-year-old Keenan Toto and the death of 27-year-old Jordan Denton.

Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday.

Crown describes senseless murders

The key to understanding the murders was the increasing tension between the two rival gangs, Breker said.

He said the Indian Mafia identified with and wore the colour black while the Native Syndicate Killers identified and wore the colour red.

In both cases, the Crown says Whitehawk had no idea who the people that he shot were, only that they were wearing the colours of a rival gang.

Denton was travelling down the 800 block of Robinson Street with an acquaintance in the early hours of Nov. 9, 2019, when a vehicle approached the pair.

A person from the the vehicle rolled down the window and asked whether Denton had any gang affiliation.

Prosecutors say Denton was immediately shot and killed by a person in the passenger seat before he was able to get an answer out.

Less then a month later Toto was shot in the same way. Toto was heading up Queen Street with a female acquaintance on Dec. 1. At the time of his death Toto was wearing red shoes and a red shirt under a dark sweater.

The pair were approached by a vehicle, a window was rolled down on the passenger side and Toto was shot with an SKS rifle before the vehicle sped away, Breker said.

That killing was captured by residential surveillance camera, which is expected to be shown during the case of the trial.

Breker said that Whitehawk was travelling with members of the IM at the time of both killings, some of whom will testify during the trial.

Bench warrants issued

Tuesday opened with Crown prosecutors alerting the judge that four witnesses who were scheduled to appear today had failed to appear.

As a result, Crown prosecutors filed warrants for the four witnesses. Judge Justice Robertson issued the bench warrants.

Robertson is presiding over the trial by jury at the Court of Queen's Bench. The court told jurors on Monday that the trial is expected to last three weeks.

The trial is being held at the Delta Hotel in Regina to allow for physical distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown prosecutors have said they plan to call more than 30 witnesses as part of their case.

Whitehawk is also accused of another first-degree murder, the Jan. 2, 2020, death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose. That trial is still scheduled to proceed.