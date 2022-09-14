Too many wounds on Keesha Bitternose's body to determine exact cause of death, pathologist testifies

Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

The forensic pathologist who conducted Keesha Bitternose's autopsy says there were so many wounds on the 29-year-old Regina mother's body that it was too difficult to zero in on her exact cause of death.

Dr. Andreea Nistor was called by Crown prosecutors to be an expert witness on Tuesday — the second day of Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.

The 28-year-old man is the third and final person to be tried in court in connection with Bitternose's Jan. 5, 2020, killing.

Last November, Kurt Thomas pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison with credit for time served.

Earlier this month, Kelly Stonechild was given a seven-year sentence after also pleading guilty to manslaughter in Bitternose's death.

At Court of King's Bench in Regina on Tuesday, Nistor testified that she found easily 100 or more wounds on Bitternose's body during the Jan. 7, 2020, autopsy.

The woman had a collapsed lung and severe blood loss after a combination of blunt force trauma to her head and multiple stab wounds to her neck and abdomen, Nistor testified.

Bitternose also could have been shot, but so many injuries overlapped it was too hard to tell for certain, she told the court.

Whitehawk's defence lawyer latched onto that uncertainty during Tuesday's cross-examination.

Dillon Whitehawk is on trial for first-degree murder in Bitternose's death. (Name withheld/Facebook)

Thomas Hynes argued the doctor only considered that Bitternose had been shot once she was asked to re-examine her findings by police and Crown prosecutors.

Nistor said a CT scan found small metal fragments in the woman's abdomen, but they weren't found or tested during the autopsy.

Hynes also questioned whether the bruising around Bitternose's neck was consistent with strangulation. Nistor said there was no indication of that, but she couldn't rule it out either.

Crown prosecutors told Justice Janet McMurtry at judge-alone trial on Tuesday that they're putting forward a "three-point theory" on why they believe Whitehawk should be convicted of first-degree murder.

Co-Crown prosecutor David Belanger argued Bitternose was unlawfully confined at the time of her killing and that it was planned, deliberate, and gang-related.

After an earlier trial, Whitehawk was sentenced in June to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for two separate shooting deaths in late 2019.

At the time, Crown attorneys alleged the killings were driven by his desire to climb the ranks of the Indian Mafia.

Crown prosecutors are calling a gang expert to the stand when Whitehawk's current trial resumes Wednesday morning.

Family seeking justice

Some of Bitternose's loved ones had to leave the courtroom while the forensic pathologist testified about her graphic injuries.

Outside the courthouse later, Louise Bitternose, the woman's mother, was moved to tears talking about her daughter.

"She was trying to get out of this gang and get back into school to finish her master's [degree in social work]," she said.

"She was always bubbly, happy … and she was always very smart."

Jeannette Anderson — Bitternose's kokum, or grandmother, with whom she lived with in George Gordon First Nation before moving to Regina to pursue post-secondary education — agreed.

"She was the oldest of my grandchildren, and she was kind of the role model," Anderson said.

The grandmother said if it wasn't for the rest of her family, she wouldn't be in court over the next two weeks. But as the matriarch, she knows her role is to keep everyone strong amid the heartbreak.

"My family is hurting," she said. "But I told them when this first happened that we would all be in this together — and I meant that."

Louise Bitternose said after the trial is over, her family is looking to begin the healing process. But for now, their sights are set on justice.

"I hope he gets what he deserves," she said.