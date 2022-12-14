Dillon Whitehawk found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Regina mom Keesha Bitternose

Keesha Bitternose's loved ones cried out in anger and disappointment as a Regina Court of King's Bench judge read out her decision Tuesday, finding Dillon Whitehawk guilty of second-degree murder.

Whitehawk, 28, was originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the January 2020 death of Bitternose, a 29-year-old mother from Regina.

Two other people have already been convicted of manslaughter in connection with her death.

"I have no doubt that Dillon Whitehawk actively participated in the beating and stabbing of Keesha Bitternose, and that his conduct contributed significantly to Keesha's death," Justice Janet McMurtry said Tuesday.

However, McMurtry continued, she wasn't convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the killing was planned and deliberate, connected with a criminal organization or that Bitternose was forcibly confined — the three arguments put forward by Crown prosecutors throughout the judge-alone trial.

"It's not right," Bitternose's father, Arlen Bitternose, called out in court after the judge read her decision.

Before her death, Keesha Bitternose had plans to pursue a master’s degree in social work, her mother says. (Submitted by Lynea George)

Other family members rushed out of the courtroom, where screaming sobs echoed in the hallway.

"It's unfair," the father told reporters outside of the courthouse afterwards.

"It's tough to go through all of this. I sat here for two weeks just for this outcome."

Throughout the trial, which began in mid-September, court heard testimony linking both Whitehawk and Bitternose to one of the city's most notorious street gangs: the Indian Mafia, or IM.

One Crown witness — a former IM member who cannot be identified due to a publication ban — testified about how Whitehawk allegedly helped plot to kill Bitternose in a drive-by shooting, but said the plan didn't pan out.

Another Crown witness testified it was an attempt to help another gang member rise in the ranks of IM after they were demoted.

The body of Keesha Bitternose, 29, was found at this home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street in January 2020. (CBC)

Bitternose's body was found in a Cameron Street home, known to many witnesses as a frequent gang hangout, on Jan. 5, 2020 — three days after she died, according to autopsy results.

The forensic pathologist who conducted Bitternose's autopsy also testified that the woman had too many injuries from being beaten, stabbed and possibly shot to determine her exact cause of death. She ultimately died of a collapsed lung and severe blood loss, the doctor concluded.

Whitehawk is due back in court Feb. 28, 2023, for sentencing submissions.

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison, with no parole for 10 years. Sentences can be as long as life in prison without parole for 25 years.

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Arlen Bitternose said once Whitehawk is sentenced, he'll be able to fully mourn his daughter's death.

"We've got to accept what they give," he said.

"There's nothing they can say or do that'll bring my daughter back. She's up there looking down, and we'll never see her smile or laugh ever again."