Dillon Ricky Whitehawk pleads not guilty on 2 counts of 1st-degree murder as trial begins in Regina

The murder trial of Dillon Ricky Whitehawk began in Regina on Monday.

Whitehawk is facing two charges of first-degree-murder.

The 27-year-old stands accused of the Nov. 9, 2019, murder of 23-year-old Keenan Toto and the Dec. 1, 2019, murder of 27-year-old Jordan Denton. Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both on Monday.

Both murders are alleged to have occurred when a vehicle drove up to the suspects and they were shot.

Whitehawk, who has previously lived in the Cote First Nation, was either wanted by police or out on bail on conditions when he is alleged to have committed each of the killings.

Monday morning saw the beginning of jury selection for the trial. Judge Justice Robertson told prospective jurors that while 14 people are to be selected for the trial at Court of Queen's Bench, only 12 people will be allowed to deliberate on a verdict.

The court told prospective jurors that the trial is expected to last three weeks.

The selection process was still underway as of 11:30 a.m. CST.

The trial is being held at the Delta Hotel in Regina to allow for physical distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown prosecutors have said they plan to call more than 30 witnesses as part of their case.

Whitehawk is also accused of another first-degree murder, the Jan. 2, 2020, death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose. That trial is still scheduled to proceed.