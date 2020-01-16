Thefts of diesel truck parts could be costly and inconvenient for local businesses

A representative from the trucking industry says a string of recent truck part thefts in Regina could have a large impact on some local businesses.

Three alleged thieves targeted at least nine businesses for diesel particulate filters this winter. The parts, which contain precious metals, are designed to remove fine particles from the exhaust of large trucks.

According to police, thieves cut them off of working vehicles.

Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association, said these thefts first became a trend in 2017 in both Saskatoon and Regina and have been an ongoing problem for carriers.

"These things are very expensive to a company to get them replaced. They can cost tens of thousands of dollars and that takes your truck out," said Ewart. "If the trucks are not moving, then the business is not generating revenue. That's how they earn a living."

Ewart said the association has been working to educate carriers, suggesting drivers park their trucks in well-lit areas and do inspections of the trucks before driving off. She said this way they can ensure nothing has been tampered with and can report any thefts to police right away.

Five of the filters were stolen from Jay's Transportation Group.

Ewart said besides being about $10,000, the filters can be difficult to come by.

"There was a backlog at one point to get these parts because the thefts had increased," she said. "If that's happening again it could create a hardship on someone's business to be waiting weeks or months for a part for their vehicle, which is how they do business."

The suspects were charged in relation to 21 reported thefts between Nov. 22 and Jan. 3.

Two of the men were arrested Jan. 4 in the maintenance yard of a business on Albert Street. They both face charges related to theft over $5,000 and breaking and entering. Another man, arrested on Jan. 8, faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking stolen property.

Police say their investigation into similar offences continues.