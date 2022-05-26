Truck driver dies in rollover south of Meadow Lake

A 48-year-old man is dead after the semi he was driving rolled on Highway 4 about 30 kilometres south of Meadow Lake, Sask.

RCMP say the incident happened on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. CST.

The driver, who was from Meadow Lake, was the only person in the semi and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The diesel fuel the semi was hauling spilled during the rollover. The Meadow Lake Fire Department is overseeing the cleanup.

Highway 4 was closed while RCMP investigated but has since reopened.

Meadow Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.