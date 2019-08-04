Die-hard Roughriders fan's love of football extends beyond Sask.

Although he's just 23, Tristan Oremba might be one of the biggest Saskatchewan Roughriders fans out there.

But his love of football extends well beyond the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"I'm a huge fan of the CFL," Oremba told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"I'm 23 right now, [whether] I'm 88 or 90, I'm still [going to be] a CFL fan. I love the CFL."

Listen here:

If you ever go to a Saskatchewan Roughriders practice, there is a very good chance you'll see Tristan Oremba. The 23-year-old from Regina spoke to CBC's Peter Mills about why he's so passionate about the Riders and the CFL. Plus, Riders punter Jon Ryan talks about being Oremba's favourite player. 7:17

Oremba said he first started following the Riders in 2007, when the team won its third Grey Cup.

This season he's been to four home games, an experience he said he loves every time.

"Home games, it's an amazing feeling for me, I like home games. I like watching my Roughriders win every time, I hate seeing the Roughriders lose a whole bunch of times."

Regardless of how the Saskatchewan Roughriders fare this season, Oremba said he plans on celebrating the CFL and trying to meet as many players as he can.

I love the CFL. - Tristan Oremba

A frequent attendee of practice sessions, hosted every week the Riders are at home, Oremba has amassed a large collection of player autographs over the years.

"I love meeting the fans, I love meeting a whole bunch of players... I know the coaches, coaches know me, I know the GM's, they know me," Oremba said.

He said he recently had a chance to speak with B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay on the phone.

"I almost fainted, he was my all-time favourite quarterback, top five all-time favourite quarterback ever," Oremba said.

'He's a Superbowl champ': Jon Ryan signing sparked excitement

Oremba is one of Jon Ryan's biggest fans.

"I got to meet Jon Ryan at my home," Oremba said.

"He came over and he signed a Seattle Seahawks T-shirt for me. It's an amazing feeling for me, he's a Superbowl champ."

Hearing Ryan had signed on to be the punter for the Green and White this year was an amazing feeling for Oremba.

After two seasons with the Blue Bombers, followed by twelve years in the NFL, Jon Ryan finally returned to Regina to punt for his home town team this season. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

"I love Jon, I love Jon. He's an amazing guy, [I was] really, really happy the Roughriders signed him."

Ryan estimated he first met Oremba, who he categorized as a hardcore Rider fan, between 10 and 15 years ago. The pair were watching hockey on TV and Ryan recalled Oremba would be excited about "near-fights" and hard hits in the game.

Ryan said it was "pretty cool" to find out he was Oremba's favourite Rider, and while it's really flattering to see his name on jerseys around town, having a young fan like Oremba support him means a lot.

The punter said that's what the Saskatchewan Roughriders are all about.

"This whole province takes on this team as their own and it is their own, and from farmers in Weyburn to the guy tending bar in Rouleau, it's really this entire province's team, and Tristan is a great example of that."