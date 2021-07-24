Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting: Regina police

Regina police are investigating after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue for a report of a man in the area who had been shot. He was walking in the area and needed help, police said.

Officers and emergency medical responders found the man, who was taken to Regina General Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.