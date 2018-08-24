Skip to Main Content
Developer gets another chance to complete Regina's Capital Pointe project

The City of Regina wanted the big hole filled, but now the developers behind the proposed multi-million-dollar Capital Pointe development are getting another chance.

City says there could be further legal action

The site of Capital Pointe at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue hasn't seen any construction activity for months. (Rob Kruk/SRC)

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board released its decision, which lays out out three options for the site at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue.​

Westgate Properties must either complete the project, construct permanent shoring for completion by 2020, or — as the city wanted — backfill and decommission the site entirely.

The decision was made on Thursday and released today.

The developers says the project will eventually include a 26-storey condominium building and a 12-storey hotel. (Capital Pointe)

The proposed multimillion-dollar hotel, condo and office complex has been in the works since before the old Plains Hotel was demolished in 2011. 

After numerous delays, the project still wasn't above ground earlier this year. The city ordered the developer to fill the hole but that order was appealed.

In a news release, the city said as a result of the decision, it's withdrawing its demand to have the site backfilled.

The city also says there may be future legal action, so it won't comment further.

