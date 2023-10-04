How Desi stores are building community in Saskatchewan

CBC Saskatchewan's Creator Network is a place where young digital storytellers from diverse backgrounds can produce original video content to air on CBC and tell stories through their own lens. Get in touch or pitch your own story here.

If you've driven around Regina or other Saskatchewan cities recently, you've probably seen some specialty grocery stores.

Often they are attached to a restaurant, and carry a wide variety of products such as fresh and packaged food, produce, spices, specialty meats and household items associated with one or more international cultures.

Regina resident Amar Vail Kaur is originally from Punjab. She said some of these stores carry all the ingredients she needs to make dishes common in her culture and beyond.

"That's the beauty of Canada, from what I can see," she said. "We have people from Punjab. We have people from Gujarat, South India, West India, Bangladesh, Pakistan."

An example of one of the many Desi stores in Regina, catering to people from South Asia and beyond. (Ayesha Mohsin)

A lot of these markets sell items commonly associated with "Desi" or South Asian countries, so they are known as Desi stores.

The word Desi is derived from Sanskrit and means "land and country." It's used to describe the people, culture and products of the Indian subcontinent and its diaspora, which generally includes people from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

WATCH | Filmmaker and theatre artist Ayesha Mohsin explores how Desi stores are cultivating community in Canada: How Desi Stores are serving up a lot more than just groceries Duration 4:44 Featured Video Saskatchewan is made up of people from all over the world. And even though they live here, many are still seeking food or other things from their home countries. A lot of them can find those things Desi stores, which cater to South Asian communities. In this video for the CBC Creator Network, filmmaker Ayesha Mohsin takes a look inside some Desi stores, and finds out how they are much more than just a store.

Another shopper, Vidya Jain, said these stores make it possible to cook with the ingredients her mother used back home and eat the meals she remembers from that time.

Sharanjit Bains agreed, and said coming into a Desi store and smelling the familiar aromas makes him feel like he's at home.

Katha Patel makes some food in a bowl at a Desi store in Regina. (Ayesha Mohsin)

According to the 2021 Census, about 12 per cent of people in Saskatchewan are immigrants. Most of the newcomers are from the Philippines and South Asian countries.

Data shows the top five most common countries of origin for Saskatchewan immigrants are:

Philippines 24.3 per cent.

India 18.4 per cent.

China 8.5 per cent.

Nigeria 7.7 per cent.

Pakistan 3.9 per cent.

Desi stores are also bringing historically adversarial communities together. Some Desi countries, such as India and Pakistan, have had long standing political tensions, but in a Desi store shoppers can find harmony in the aisles of a shop that caters to people of many cultures, religions and nationalities.

Jaanvi Dhekar is the manager at Bombay Spices in Regina. She is originally from Gujarat, a province in India.

She said since working at the store, she has grown relationships with fellow Gujaratis, as well as people from many other ethnic communities, because the store sells products from all over India and Asia.

A baker opens an oven in a Desi store. Many stores sell ready to eat meals and freshly baked specialty naan breads. (Ayesha Mohsin)

Some Desi stores also sell items for practicing Muslims, including Halal foods and meats, which carry a special certification.

Muhammad Rehan, the owner of Central Foods in Regina, said his store focuses on ready-to-eat Pakistani foods, along with many varieties of freshly made naan and chapati flatbreads.

Regina Halal Meat, Bakery and Grocery is also considered a Desi store, and has things for customers from Asia and South Asia, but also caters to Middle Easterners, including people from Iraq, Syria and Jordan.

An example of the variety of items found in a Desi store, which generally include items from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. (Ayesha Mohsin)

Besides selling food and household items, Desi stores can be a starting point for many newcomers arriving in Canada. They can find tips about jobs and apartments for rent, exchange recipes and make friends.

The owners also say their stores are a welcoming place for anyone who wants to try something new or different, or experience diversity in their communities through the aroma of spices and the sounds of different languages being spoken around them.