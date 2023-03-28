Regina MLA Derek Meyers, 45, dies after cancer battle

Derek Meyers, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Walsh Acres, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 45.

Premier Scott Moe posted a tribute to Meyers on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague," Moe wrote.

On Tuesday, proceedings in the legislative assembly were postponed, flags were lowered to half-mast and a book of condolences was placed in the rotunda.

"I am blessed to have known Derek for the short time that I did," Moe wrote. "We have lost a bright, talented, personable MLA and a young father far too soon. On behalf of our government and our province, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Derek's many friends, his partner Laurie, and his children Dayn, Sebastian and Eisley."

Meyers was first elected in 2020. Before his time in politics, he was a long-time sports anchor at Global News in Regina. He was affectionately called "Duke" by friends and colleagues.

"Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people I have ever met," Moe wrote. "Since his election in 2020, Derek has been a strong voice for his constituency and the city of Regina, a tireless advocate on behalf of everyone facing mental health challenges and a vital part of our government caucus."

In Sept. 2020, Meyers daughter Teigha died by suicide. Meyers became an outspoken advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

Last September, on World Suicide Prevention Day, Meyers said, "losing our daughter to suicide is one of the most difficult things that our family has ever endured. Teigha's legacy is one of helping others, and with that we carry on each day, working to make Saskatchewan a better place for people struggling with suicidal ideation and other mental health challenges."

In October 2020, Derek Meyers welcomed a CBC crew to follow him door-knocking in Regina Walsh Acres. (CBC)

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck also posted a message about Meyers on social media Tuesday, calling his death "a truly devastating day here at the legislature. Our hearts go out to Derek's family, friends, and colleagues as we all grieve this loss."

"I want to echo the Premier's sentiments about Derek's positivity and his ability to always elicit a hearty laugh. He will be sorely missed."

Meyers attended question period during the first two weeks of the spring sitting. The last time he spoke in the assembly was on March 14, when he made an introduction welcoming his brother Darcy as a guest in the gallery.

"My brother surprised me. He's in the west gallery over there. This is his first visit to the Assembly since I've been elected. So I just wanted to say, you know, given everything that we do in this building — and the premier and we've all talked about it many times — we don't serve alone. Certainly in the last few months family has become pretty important," Meyers said.