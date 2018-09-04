Couple taking Depression-era inspired road trip through Sask.

Bart and Lisa Campbell are about to embark on a road trip some may find puzzling — they're not taking any money.

Their trip is inspired by the Great Depression, Bart said.

The car they're driving is a 1926 Chevrolet Superior with no air conditioning, signal lights or fuel gauge, just to name a few. They, however, are excited about the adventure.

The Campbells, who live in Medicine Hat, Alta., will rely on the kindness of strangers and odd jobs along the way to fund their trip to Hague, Sask.

The Campbells' route is mapped out in green. They'll pass through communities like Leader, Swift Current, Assiniboia, or Elbow, among other communities, before finally arriving in Hague. (My Epic Journey 2018/Facebook)

They'll be joined by two other people who will be using a 1929 Ford Model A.

Bart Campbell said his grandpa was raised throughout the Depression and that adds to the meaning the trip has for him.

"I just get to step out of the real world. We have all our technology and all our business and I'm just slowing it down to 25 miles an hour, I get to enjoy Saskatchewan beauty through the fall-time," Campbell said.

The Campbells didn't raise any money before they left, but already have their first odd job: cutting trees.

"We're going to work for the day or half a day and he's going to put some fuel in our tank and maybe a meal and that will get us through the first day," he said.

Campbell said they're hoping something like this happens every day on their trip.

"I really do believe in the people of Saskatchewan. I actually don't have any lack of confidence they're going to help me through this one."