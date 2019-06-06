Regina mother will not be separated from 4-year-old after deportation reversed

Christina Schiller can finally take a breath.

Christina, 45, and her daughters Kiara, 19, and Mia, seven, have been facing deportation back to Hungary and a forcible separation from her four-year-old son Jayden since an immigration officer denied her application for permanent residency in Nov. 2018.

After months of stress and legal wrangling, the family finally has some good news.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told her late last month she can stay in Canada based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds, pending a few steps.

Christina is a dual citizen of South Africa and Hungary. She moved to Canada in 2011 with her two daughters to marry a Regina man, but the marriage collapsed within a year. She said she couldn't afford airfare back to Hungary.

She gave birth to a son in 2014 after a brief relationship with another man, Ray Wuschenny of Regina.

Wuschenny obtained a court order shortly after his son's birth to keep the boy in Canada. Wuschenny said he was concerned about Christina's immigration status.

Christina said she and Wuschenny are in regular contact, as they co-parent, and that he is glad that Jayden will maintain a sense of normalcy.

Schiller said she is now looking for work. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

Christina said that after her application was denied, she and her family lived in constant fear of being deported at any moment.

"It's like you have your hands tied and someone is holding a gun against your family's head," Kiara said.

Thinking of leaving her brother behind was terrible for Kiara. She said she has helped her mom raise her siblings.

"It was literally like someone was trying to rip a part of my soul from me," she said.

Now, there is relief.

"[I'm] overjoyed. It's so nice knowing I can go to Jayden's first day of kindergarten," Christina said.

Christina's first application to stay based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds, submitted in 2017, was denied because there was "insufficient evidence" related to the best interests of the child. A senior Immigration officer ruled that separating the mother and child would cause "emotional hardship" but would not "sever the bonds that have been established."

Ray Wuschenny of Regina, Sask. fears his son will be traumatised if his mother is deported. Wuschenny has a court injunction that prohibits his son from being taken out of Canada. (Ray Wuschenny/Facebook)

Both Mia and Kiara had to stop going to school and Kiara couldn't work.

"It was awful," Kiara said. "I'd just be at home everyday, all day. I didn't have friends because you make your friends in school."

Kiara now has her study permit. She'll be attending a school for adults in Regina to finish up her Grade 12 starting in the fall.

Kiara said she is glad she can go back to school. Being cooped up at home had a bad effect on her mental health, she said. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

Application problems

Evguenia Rokhline, one of Christina's lawyers, said that the application forms can be confusing. The IRCC website says you can do the application yourself, which is true, but whether or not you'll get accepted is another issue. There's only a limited amount of space to write but you are allowed to add more information, which is not clear.

Based simply on the facts of the case, Rokhline was shocked Christina and her kids were denied in the first place.

"The facts were there. They were just not presented in a way that [was] compelling enough for the officer to balance and assess it," she said.

"You can put together a compelling application, you're definitely able to. But I think you ... have higher chance of success if you actually reach out to a professional who has done humanitarian applications."

Christina said her experience dealing with IRCC was frustrating. She said she thought the shorter she kept her answers, the better.

"Even though they allow you to do the work yourself, quite honestly without a lawyer, you don't stand a chance."