Sask. dentists asked to consider limiting work to emergencies only

Dentists in Saskatchewan may soon be limiting their work to emergencies only and some may not be working at all.

The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan released a statement with other industry groups Tuesday afternoon recommending dental offices consider suspending non-emergency dental work.

The move comes as officials try to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement said emergencies would be limited to "patients requiring immediate treatment due to infection, acute pain and/or trauma."

The Saskatchewan statement echoes recent policy changes in Ontario, B.C. and other provinces.

"We have a lot of confidence in our members in terms of the infection prevention control standard that we have. We've had confirmation of that from officials in health and we're just providing extra guidance for them at this very difficult time," College CEO Dr. Bernie White said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

It also orders all those who attended the 2020 Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver to self-isolate after several cases of COVID-19 linked to the event. Sources say that includes dozens of Sask dentists, hygienists, sales reps, etc.

Two of the eight cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Tuesday were found in people who had attended the conference.

The statement said all patients will be screened, and strict infection prevention measures will be maintained in those offices remaining open.

