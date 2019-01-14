Warnings in effect as dense fog rolls through Sask.

A foggy day in Saskatchewan led to warnings from two government agencies.

Fog has prompted Environment Canada to issue advisories for communities in west-central Sask and the Ministry of Highways issued a warning that has since been lifted.

"Dense fog is occurring in the Kindersley region this morning, while patches of fog are occurring in most areas from the Battlefords and Saskatoon through Moose Jaw and Regina," Environment Canada's website read.

Environment Canada noted the fog is expected to dissipate by midday because winds from the southwest will start to strengthen. Until then, people can expect significantly reduced visibility.

Environment Canada's warning said travel is expected to be hazardous due to the reduced visibility and they reminded drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.