Demolition begins at former CNIB Building in Wascana Park

Demolition began today at the former Regina branch building of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) at 2550 Broad St.

Crews with track-hoes and trucks spent Monday tearing into the brick building and taking away the debris.

The building was constructed in Wascana Park in 1955.

The demolition of the CNIB building started on January 21, 2019. ((CBC) )

Brandt Developments said it has been vacant since 2016 when it was condemned for safety reasons.

Brandt Developments said the site will be purged of any toxic materials, such as asbestos. The new building that will house CNIB and others, Brandt said, will be completed in 2020.

The building at 2550 Broad Street will be available in 2020. (Colliers International)

The planned new building is part of the controversy surrounding development in Wascana Park.

Critics say this project, as well as the Conexus building under construction nearby, are contrary to the spirit of the traditional restriction on commercial development in the park.

Brandt Developments said the new building will take up the same amount of land as the former CNIB building.



The company said in a news release Monday it's seeking other commercial tenants for the new building, but will make room for not-for-profits such as CNIB to operate rent-free.