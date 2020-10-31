Delta variant fuels 3 Sask. outbreaks including community spread in the north

Three COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan have been linked to the delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the early strain of SARS-CoV-2.

The provincial Ministry of Health said the three outbreaks caused by the delta variant include a school, a private gathering and widespread community outbreak in the north. The ministry did not provide further details.

As of Friday, 40 per cent of the province's 766 confirmed delta cases were in the north, about 30 per cent were in the Regina zone and 21 per cent were in Saskatoon.

The Ministry of Health said there could be even more outbreaks linked to the delta variant.

There are 26 active outbreaks in the province, but not all of them have been identified as involving the variant.

"Other outbreaks have been reported as [variant of concern]-related, but not identified as the delta variant," the Ministry of Health said in an emailed statement.

"As the delta variant is widespread across the province, some of these outbreaks are likely caused by the delta variant."

Breakthrough delta cases in Saskatchewan

The Ministry's data also shows vaccinated people in the province can transmit the delta variant.

In June, there were six breakthrough cases of the delta variant in vaccinated people, the ministry said.

Information on breakthrough cases of the delta variant for July "will be released shortly" the ministry said, but it did not provide a specific date.

The ministry said it continues to monitor the vaccination status of those who test positive.

Health Minister Paul Merriman says the control of COVID-19 should fall on people's individual responsibility to get vaccinated and stay home when sick. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

While the ministry said people should consider wearing masks whenever they're away from home, the province does not have any health orders aimed at reducing the risk of the delta variant rising.

On July 11, the province ended its state of emergency and all health orders.

"This is a very, very dangerous virus. It's more lethal, it's more contagious and it can get wildly out of control," said scientist William Haseltine, chair and president of the global health think tank ACCESS Health International.

Haseltine said the government can not solely rely on vaccinations to prevent the spread of the delta variant, as there's "not one single thing that stops COVID."

"Although it provides some protection, it's not the absolute barrier people were hoping for in respects to time and in respects to variants and in respects to underlying age conditions and age," he said.

WATCH | Canada could be seeing the start of a delta variant-driven 4th wave: Canada could be seeing the start of a delta variant-driven 4th wave The National 2:05 New Public Health Agency of Canada COVID-19 data shows an uptick that could be the start of a fourth wave, driven by the spread of the delta variant. 2:05

Haseltine said a multi-modal approach to COVID-19, like also implementing a masking order, can help control transmission.

The Ministry of Health did not say what would trigger the reinstatement of a mask mandate, or if it was preparing for a fall surge. However, it did state it was "continuously monitoring cases and trends and will provide guidance as needed."

Since the province ended its state of emergency, the Minister of Health Paul Merriman has said the responsibility for reducing transmission is on individuals who should get vaccinated and stay home when sick.

Haseltine said that approach neglects the government's job, which is to protect people.

"People are making political fortunes — and I don't mean money, political capital — on the backs of other people's death. This is horrifying to me," Haseltine said.

"I look around and see leaders making political headway when their direct actions are causing other people to die."