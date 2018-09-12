Witness who says accused confessed to killing Ryan Sugar is 'a career criminal,' defence alleges

The defence lawyer for one of the people accused of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Ryan Sugar suggested Wednesday that a witness who testified at the trial the day before is unreliable, calling the man "a career criminal."

The 48-year-old man testified at the jury trial of Colinda Lee Hotomani, 36, and Gregory Lee Wolfe, 26 on Tuesday and Wednesday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Sugar, 31, who was found dead in at 1555 McTavish St. in Regina in October 2016, a week after the home had been engulfed in flames.

A third person, Jessica Dawn Pangman — who lived at the McTavish Street residence at the time of the fire — is also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sugar's death. A date for her trial has not yet been set, and she has testified at Hotomani and Wolfe's trial this week as a Crown witness.

Pangman testified on Tuesday that she was in and out of consciousness on Oct. 4, 2016, the night of the fire.

She testified that Hotomani woke her up later that night and said Sugar had sexually assaulted both of them. She no longer believes she was assaulted, she testified, although at the time she did.

She testified that Wolfe assaulted Sugar before forcing him into a bathroom and barricading the door, after which Wolfe and Hotomani lit a fire.

Didn't want to look like a 'rat'

The witness questioned Wednesday cannot be named because of a publication ban. On Tuesday, he testified that Wolfe had confessed to killing Sugar, detailing how and why he committed the crime.

The witness said Wolfe first shared details with him the night of the fire, but said he waited until after a second conversation at the Regina Correctional Centre to tell police.

You do what you want to do to get what you want to get. - Defence lawyer Mervyn Shaw

Mervyn Shaw, Wolfe's defence counsel, asked him why he didn't go to the police sooner.

"It would have put a big target on my back," he said, noting he was a drug dealer and didn't want to look like a "rat."

Shaw suggested it wasn't coincidental the man was released on bail one week after he went to police.

Long criminal record

Shaw took his time going through the witness's seven-page criminal record, reading several offences out loud.

"You were a career criminal, according to your record.… You probably know the justice system better than many people," Shaw said, adding the man might know it better than some lawyers.

The man's record indicated several charges for breach of conditions, failure to attend court, break-ins, assault and drug trafficking, among others.

He was also charged for using credit cards that didn't belong to him.

Fire crews at 1555 McTavish St. in October 2016. A witness at Gregory Wolfe's first-degree murder trial testified Wednesday that Wolfe said he barricaded the bathroom door of the house while Sugar was inside and set it on fire. (Alex Cogger/Twitter)

Shaw said that was an act that relied on an ability to fool people, confidence, appearance and presentation.

"You do what you want to do to get what you want to get," Shaw said.

He suggested the witness was dishonest in his testimony.

Witness calls co-accused 'a good person'

The witness told police both Wolfe and Pangman shared details about the night of Sugar's death after it happened, Shaw said.

Shaw questioned why in his testimony Tuesday, the witness told the jury only Wolfe had shared those details.

The witness maintained the details mostly came from Wolfe, with Pangman speaking only about the alleged sexual assault Sugar committed against her earlier that night.

He called Pangman a good friend of his and "a good person."

Hotomani's lawyer, Greg Wilson, briefly questioned the witness after Shaw.

The witness confirmed to Wilson that Wolfe said he barricaded the door to the bathroom while Sugar was inside and set the door on fire.

Justice Janet McMurtry is overseeing the jury trial, which began Sept. 5 and is scheduled for four weeks.