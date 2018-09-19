Defence chooses not to call evidence at Regina 1st-degree murder trial

The defence lawyers for two people accused of murder told the jury in Regina's Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday that they would not be calling any evidence.

Colinda Lee Hotomani, 36, and Gregory James Wolfe, 26, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ryan Sugar.

The 31-year-old's body was found in a burned-out home on Oct. 11, 2016. An intense fire collapsed the roof of the home one week prior. Jessica Pangman, also charged in the death, testified as a Crown witness at this trial.

Pangman is Hotomani's niece and lived at the home where Sugar's body was found. The forensic pathologist testified that Sugar died from smoke inhalation, but had suffered several injuries prior to his death. The four were allegedly partying together at the home before the fire.

Pangman testified that Hotomani woke her and said Sugar had sexually assaulted both of them. Several expert witnesses at the trial suggested emotions flared and a dispute escalated.

They testified that Hotomani and Wolfe assaulted Sugar and blocked him in the bathroom before lighting a fire by the bathroom door. Hotomani told police after her arrest that Sugar was still alive and yelling when she left the home. Some told the jury that the accused admitted to the crime.

The defence lawyers — Mervyn Shaw for Wolfe and Greg Wilson for Hotomani — and Crown prosecutor Adam Breker will present their closing remaeks on Monday. Justice Janet McMurtry told the jury she expects to begin her charge Monday afternoon and finish Tuesday morning.

A​fter that, the jury will be sequestered to deliberate the case. A 14-person jury was selected on Sept. 4, 2018, but two were alternates, so only 12 jurors will decide the case.