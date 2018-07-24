Doe's death leads to desperate adoption drive for 2 fawns

Two mule deer fawns born under dire circumstances in Saskatoon sparked a hurried adoption drive.

The fawns' mother had been hit by a car on Circle Drive. She gave birth either shortly before or shortly after. The doe ran away from road before succumbing to her fatal wounds.

When Jan Shadick of Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation got to the scene she wasn't sure what to expect.

"There were police officers on hand, there was a car being towed away," said Shadick.

Someone had noticed a fawn on the road as the mother ran off.

"The police were there and they had covered the little fawn with a blanket to keep it warm," she said.

Shadick bundled up the baby and took it back to rehab centre. She soon got another call from the police.

"They had heard a rustle in the leaves and actually found a second one which was covered in ants and obviously would not have made it," she said.

Shadick, who is also the vice-president of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan, zipped back to the scene, scooped-up the second fawn and brought it back to the centre to be with its sibling.

'It was a really phenomenal experience'

From there she had to assume the duties of a mother deer tending to her newborn babes. She dried them off, woke them up, fed them and eventually watched as they tried to stand on their spindly legs to take their first few uncertain steps.

Bonnie Dell and Jan Shadick had to bottle feed and take care of the fawns while they tried to reintroduce them into the wild. (Submitted by Bonnie Dell)

"It was a really phenomenal experience to watch that process and to actually be the mom and be a part of it. As sad as it was I think it was a pretty amazing opportunity," she said.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation typically takes in smaller wild animals with the aim of returning them to the wild. In this case, the goal was to find a doe that already had offspring to adopt the two orphaned fawns.

Bonnie Dell spent three nights trying to find a willing new mom. Each day she put the fawns in a dog crate and headed out of the city.

"Of course, when you need a mule deer you can't find any," said Dell, director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan.

When Dell spotted wild deer she would put the fawns out in the open, set up a speaker to play a "deer distress call" and move away, hoping a doe would come to take the fawns.

Dell said that longer deer stay with humans the more they come to believe they are humans and the harder it is for them to be successfully reintroduced into the wild. If she didn't find a willing doe soon the fawns would have had to be euthanized.

The two fawns were taken outside the city to find a suitable adoptive doe. (Submitted by Bonnie Dell)

On the third day, Dell opted to move even further away from the fawns. They spied a doe, sounded the call and waited.The second time they played the call, a doe came through and adopted the babies.

'I feel a huge relief'

"We still worry about those fawns and hope that she was a good foster mom," she said.

A conservation officer later confirmed the adoption had been successful.

While mothering the fawns for a couple days was rewarding, Shadick said she was happy to see them go.

"I'm so happy they are back in the wild," said Shadick. "I feel a huge relief that they are where they need to be."