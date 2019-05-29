Sask. sees 32 per cent decrease in exports to China, but only 3 per cent decline in total exports

Saskatchewan's exports declined three per cent over last year, but the news is not all doom and gloom.

Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development, said much of the decline is attributed to a 32 per cent decline in trade with China, but that exports to other countries are thriving.

"We continued to maintain $30 billion in exports around the world," Harrison said on Tuesday.

"[We've seen] significant increases in a number of countries like Bangladesh, like India, like others where we have been actively engaged."

Harrison said Saskatchewan has diversified its trading relationship with other countries and that will benefit the province in the future once Chinese markets reopen.

He noted much of the decline in provincial exports to China is driven by a drop in canola sales.

He said sanctions, imposed on Canada by China following the arrest and refusal to release Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by police in Canada, are behind the decrease in canola sales and are having "disproportionate impacts" on Saskatchewan's exports.

Harrison said he's not in a position to comment on how the federal government has handled that file.

Measures taken to protect employee in China

The province operates a trade office out of Shanghai.

Given concerns about COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, Harrison said that employee has been working from home for "many weeks."

"We are taking this very seriously. We want to ensure our officials aren't put into any adverse circumstance," Harrison said.

In terms of planned trade or export missions abroad, he said the province is looking at travelling to Vietnam and Indonesia in the summer and those plans haven't been put on hold.

"It's still preliminary and there are always changes in what these [missions] look like," Harrison said.

"But as of right now, we're planning on it."