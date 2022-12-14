Southeast Saskatchewan braces for snowstorm coming up from the U.S.

A massive snowstorm coming up from the United States could bring around 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to southeast Saskatchewan, Environment Canada says.

The agency has issued special weather statements for the entire southeastern corner of the province, saying a "prolonged snow event" beginning late Tuesday evening will dump up to 30 centimetres of snow in some areas by the weekend.

The Colorado low bringing that snow had already started to spread snow over southwestern Manitoba as of late Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada said, and the affected area was expected to expand overnight Tuesday.

Areas around Estevan are expected to receive about 21 centimetres of snow in the next couple of days.

Winds will be gusting from the northwest from 20 to 30 km/h, which could create blowing snow and blizzard conditions on highways.

Southeast Saskatchewan will feel the brunt of a storm caused by a Colorado low. (CBC) Wind gusts could make travel nasty in southern areas of the province. (CBC)

Regina and Yorkton areas should expect 17 centimetres of snow and Hudson Bay around 14 centimetres.

The central and west parts of the province will see only few centimetres of the white stuff.

Next week, the province will be locked in a deep freeze, with highs reaching only into the –20s, Environment Canada says.

The Colorado low bringing this week's snow has already wreaked havoc in the U.S., The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Interstate highways in South Dakota and Nebraska were shut down, and farther south the storm spawned tornadoes.

The U.S. National Weather Service said as much as 61 centimetres of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska.