Decades-long Sask. aviation mystery subject of new book

A new chapter has been added to the tale of a decades-long Saskatchewan aviation mystery.

This Saturday marks 63 years since a plane crashed into Peter Pond Lake in northern Saskatchewan. The aircraft was only found four years ago through sonar technology. Now, a Toronto-based author has written a book about it.

"It's such a unique and astonishing story," author Victoria Hetherington told Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC's The Morning Edition.

On Aug. 20, 1959, pilot Ray Gran and conservation officer Harold Thompson set out to fly from Buffalo Narrows, Sask., to La Loche, Sask. While en route, their Cessna 180 crashed into Peter Pond Lake, which is near Buffalo Narrows about 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Gran and Thompson died in the crash. The events that transpired that August day remained a mystery for years.

The plane was finally located in 2018, and transported to the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre in Saskatoon the following year.

Hetherington has recounted the plane's disappearance and discovery in a book titled Into The Mist: Finding CF-JDO.

Harold Thompson, a conservation officer, and pilot Ray Gran died in the crash in 1959. (Submitted photos)

Hetherington says a CBC article about Gran and Thompson's families' mission to find them first alerted her to the plane crash and eventually led to her writing the book.

"I thought, 'my gosh, I need to write about this,'" she said.

"Serendipitously I was put in touch with the family and they trusted me with the story, which is so kind and so wonderful and I so appreciate that."

Hetherington spent three years writing the book, which will launch Saturday morning at the aviation museum.

"I was just so struck by the love, the nerve and just the incredible resourcefulness of the family and everybody involved," Hetherington said.

Hetherington interviewed several experts, including museum founder and former pilot Dorrin Wallace.

Wallace moved to Buffalo Narrows seven years after the crash.

"I've always wondered if this mystery would be solved, number one. And number two, in aviation, it was always important to find out what happened so we don't make those mistakes again," he said.

He was there on the ice at Peter Pond Lake the day the plane was recovered.

"It was kind of a spiritual moment when that airplane came out of the water," Wallace said.

A Cessna 180 float plane over La Ronge, Sask., circa. 1957. This plane is the same make and model as the plane that crashed in 1959. (Saskatchewan Archives)

'Incredible tenacity'

Hetherington says she's struck by Gran and Thompson's families' "incredible tenacity." She says they spent several decades never losing hope.

She says their story is also one of endearing love, noting that Gran's wife, Marcella, never remarried.

Marcella died in 2018 before the plane was found. She and Gran were laid to rest together after the RCMP recovered his remains from the lake.

Hetherington hopes her book can offer some closure to the family.

"I hope that … the amount of care and passion that everybody showed in their dedication to the story is meaningful to the family," she said.