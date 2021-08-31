RCMP investigating deaths of man, woman at Meadow Lake campground as murder-suicide

RCMP say a man and a woman from Saskatchewan died in an apparent "homicide-suicide" Monday at a Meadow Lake, Sask., campground.

In a news release, RCMP said it was a domestic incident and it was the man who took his own life.

The woman, 34, was from Flying Dust First Nation. She was found dead outside a camper-trailer when the police arrived.

The man, 34, was from Thunderbird First Nation. Police say he was found dead by apparent suicide inside the same camper-trailer.

A third person, a woman who knew the other two, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said they received multiple reports of a gun being fired at the campground at 2:44 p.m. CST on Monday.

Meadow Lake RCMP received a request around 2:10 p.m. for a wellness check on the woman from a person concerned about her. RCMP said officers were making inquiries related to this request when the gunshot reports came in.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate the deaths. RCMP said they doesn't expect to lay charges related to the incident.

Autopsies are scheduled for this week in Saskatoon.