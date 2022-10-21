Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Regina police investigating man's death in Wascana Lake

Regina police are investigating after a dead man was found in Wascana Lake on Thursday.

Police said they don't know the man's identity

Police in Regina investigated a potential crime scene at Wascana Lake.
Officers were dispatched to Wascana Lake on Thursday afternoon after someone reported a dead person in the water, according to Regina Police Service. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Officers were called to Wascana Lake around 3:20 p.m. CST after someone discovered the man's body in the water near Willow Island, according to police.

Regina Fire & Protective Services said its water rescue team helped recover the body.

The man's identity remains unknown, police said. The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are still investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police, or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

