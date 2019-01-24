Death of Brennan Ahenakew, who was found in smouldering car, ruled accidental

The death of a young man from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation has been ruled accidental by the provincial corner.

The coroner found Brennan Ahenakew, 20, died as a result of smoke inhalation and burns, due to a single vehicle collision and subsequent fire, according to a brief statement from the ministry of justice.

"The autopsy revealed no evidence of any antemortem blunt force trauma or other injuries, except those related to the fire," the ministry's statement said.

The coroner's finding supports the RCMP's investigation into Ahenakew's death, who found his remains in a smouldering car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation last spring.

Ahenakew's mother previously stated she though her son was murdered and his car was burned to hide evidence.

RCMP said their investigation into the matter has concluded, pending further requests from the coroner's office.