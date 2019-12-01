Police investigating after man found dead on Regina street

A man who was reportedly found lying injured on the street in Regina's north-central neighbourhood in the early hours of Sunday morning has died, according to Regina police.

Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Queen Street around 4 a.m. CST after a call came in. Paramedics confirmed the man was dead.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, as well as the coroner were all called to the scene.

Police say they are working to "clarify the circumstances surrounding his death," and are in the process of notifying the man's family. They did not share his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.