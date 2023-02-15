Death of 36-year-old Regina man now considered city's 1st homicide of 2023

Nearly one week after a man died at a home in Regina's Washington Park neighbourhood, police say they're investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say they were called shortly before noon CST on Feb. 9 and told a man was overdosing.

Officers and paramedics both went to the home, but paramedics pronounced the man dead within minutes of arriving.

On Wednesday, the Regina Police Service announced that after further investigation, officers are investigating the death as a homicide.

It is the city's first known homicide of 2023.

Police say the man, 36, has been identified but are not releasing his name.