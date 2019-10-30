The inquest into Deanna Whitecap's death has concluded, but her family says they are still no closer to finding the answers they seek.

The family is demanding a review of the File Hills First Nations Police Service after what they allege is "negligence" and jurisdictional bickering between the service and the Saskatchewan RCMP.

"The inquest into our mother's death has raised more concern and questions into the practices of File Hills police service," Whitecap's daughter Renee Pasap said on Wednesday.

Whitecap's family said in a statement that while recommendations were made, none had to do with police conduct and contact with Whitecap.

The Carry the Kettle First Nation woman's cause of death was ruled undetermined by a coroner. The inquest's jury reaffirmed the cause was undetermined but said the manner of her death was natural.

Whitecap, 46, was found unresponsive in the detention area of the RCMP's Indian Head detachment on Sept. 2, 2017. She was in Cell 2 that afternoon, and the six-person jury determined that she died sometime between 3:32 p.m. and 4:19 p.m. CST that day.

The inquest heard that upon review of the tape from the detention area, Whitecap was viewed lying down under a thick blanket in the cell.

Whitecap appeared to have arched her back around 3:26 p.m. Minutes later, her breathing appeared laboured. EMS arrived at 4:26 p.m., according to a review of the tape, and Whitecap was taken to the nearby Indian Head Union Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The day before she died, Whitecap was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and driving while disqualified by Const. Evan Bambridge, a 10-year member of the RCMP. The next day, Whitecap was ordered to be released from custody, but was not breathing when police arrived to release her.

There was no trauma suffered leading up to her death and there were no drugs or alcohol in her system when she died.

Condemnation of process from family

"Without knowing the exact number offences for an individual and whether or not a person is subject to the seriousness of remand, a person should not be made a target of a perceived notion from an officer and be held in custody, harassed for a guilty plea or have their rights violated because they are a person of interest," said Raquel Pasap, another of Whitecap's children present at the inquest.

Renee said her mother was not dangerous, but she was a mother, grandmother and a friendly woman.

"She was on her journey to get her life back on the good road," Renee said. "It is deeply disheartening that her journey ended in custody in Indian Head."

Raquel said testimony provides "clear evidence" that the agreement between the RCMP and File Hill police has gaps "in process, in service and community.

"We discovered that jurisdiction is an issue and a cause for the deflection of responsibility when dealing with persons in custody."

Family comments on guard's initiative

Larry Nerbas, 69, was the lone guard on duty at the time and had been checking cell monitors in 15-minute increments. He kept detailed notes, logging the actions and times of those in custody.

Nerbas said he was still recovering from Whitecap's death. Her daughters said they appreciated his honesty.

"He's taking his own matters and ensuring that he does things differently, does visual checks, which we really appreciate," Raquel said.

"He's not told to make those changes but he's taking the initiative to do so on his own, which we really appreciate hearing from him throughout his testimony."

Recommendations

A forensic pathologist said there were three possible causes of death: cardiac arrhythmia, a seizure — the cause of which is unknown — or issues arising from a fatty liver.

Inquests are strictly designed to find facts, not assign legal responsibility, to the circumstances of someone's death. Juries can make recommendations, though it is not required.

The jury made 10 recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future: