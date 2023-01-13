Content
Thrifting 101. It's fun, frugal and helps save the environment

People buy second hand clothing and goods for a lot of reasons. So what's a thrifter to do? The Deal Diva has a few tips.

The Deal Diva breaks down the basics of second hand shopping, where to find deals and where your donations go

A shopper browses racks of clothes at Value Village
CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva has some tips for finding the best thrift shop bargains. (Jim Ross/The Canadian Press)

Do you want to pop some tags? Have $20 in your pocket? Macklemore is not the only one who thinks thrift store shopping is awesome. These days, it's all the rage, but that popularity also brings a few downsides.

Higher prices, final sales and nowhere to try things on. There is a lot to sift through when it comes to thrifting, but the Deal Diva is here to help.

Listen below to learn more about some options around Saskatchewan and beyond when it comes to secondhand.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask7:48Deal Diva: Thrift stores are all the rage
Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about some of the thrift stores in Saskatchewan and what they're offering shoppers.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.

