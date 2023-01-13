Thrifting 101. It's fun, frugal and helps save the environment
People buy second hand clothing and goods for a lot of reasons. So what's a thrifter to do? The Deal Diva has a few tips.
The Deal Diva breaks down the basics of second hand shopping, where to find deals and where your donations go
Do you want to pop some tags? Have $20 in your pocket? Macklemore is not the only one who thinks thrift store shopping is awesome. These days, it's all the rage, but that popularity also brings a few downsides.
Higher prices, final sales and nowhere to try things on. There is a lot to sift through when it comes to thrifting, but the Deal Diva is here to help.
Listen below to learn more about some options around Saskatchewan and beyond when it comes to secondhand.
