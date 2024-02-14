Looking for a deal on live sports, teeth cleaning and more? Check your local university or college

You may think your local college or university is just for students. But those schools are actually full of great opportunities for people of all ages to come and do much more than just learn.

You can check out exciting sporting events, see live theatre shows, have a spa day, or get essential dental or mental health care, often for less.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with Afternoon Edition host Peter Mills, about all the neat things the University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan, and Sask Polytechnic have to offer.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 9:42 Deal Diva: Post-Secondary bargains <p>Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition guest host Peter Mills to talk about bargains you can find at your nearest post-secondary institution whether you are a student or not.</p>

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.