Looking for a deal on live sports, teeth cleaning and more? Check your local university or college
If your budget is getting tighter, a night out to see live theatre or a sporting event may not seem possible. Same goes for a spa day, or lunch out. Even dental care can be out of reach. But you might be able to find a deal at your local university.
Schools offer a lot more than just classes, and much of it is free
You may think your local college or university is just for students. But those schools are actually full of great opportunities for people of all ages to come and do much more than just learn.
You can check out exciting sporting events, see live theatre shows, have a spa day, or get essential dental or mental health care, often for less.
Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with Afternoon Edition host Peter Mills, about all the neat things the University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan, and Sask Polytechnic have to offer.
