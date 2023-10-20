Want to try new food products, skincare, pet treats or appliances?

Do you love trying new things? Are you open to being a guinea pig when a brand launches a new food item? Would you test something and post a video review on social media?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, you could sign up to be a product tester on Butterly, Influenster or the Home Tester Club.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about her experiences testing brand name products for free.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 9:26 Deal Diva: Free stuff for reviews Featured Video Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition guest host Theresa Kliem to talk about Anna-May's experiences testing brand name products for free.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.