Want to try new food products, skincare, pet treats or appliances?

Do you ever see reviews on websites that say “I got this for free in exchange for an honest review?” Well, you could be the one leaving the review and trying things for free.

The Deal Diva has tips on how you can sign up to test all sorts of products for free

A display of groceries sits on a wooden shelf.
Many brands work with marketing agencies to offer consumers the chance to try things for free in exchange for an online or social media review. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Do you love trying new things? Are you open to being a guinea pig when a brand launches a new food item? Would you test something and post a video review on social media?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, you could sign up to be a product tester on Butterly, Influenster or the Home Tester Club.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about her experiences testing brand name products for free.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask9:26Deal Diva: Free stuff for reviews
Featured VideoAnna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition guest host Theresa Kliem to talk about Anna-May's experiences testing brand name products for free.

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva
You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva (CBC Graphics/Lianne Sabourin)
