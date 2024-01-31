Searching for a last minute winter getaway? The Deal Diva can help

Winter is in full swing and although the weather hasn't been quite as frigid as previous years, you may still be hoping for a sunny and hot vacation, especially as Family Day approaches.

Finding a last minute deal that's actually affordable isn't easy, especially for weeks when the kids are out of school.

Still, there are ways to maximize your chances — whether it's an all-inclusive down south or an overnight stay-cation closer to home.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva share some travel booking tips with the Afternoon Edition's Peter Mills.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 10:52 Deal Diva: Last-minute getaways Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition guest host Peter Mills to talk about cheap deals on holiday trips both close to home and abroad.

