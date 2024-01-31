Content
Searching for a last minute winter getaway? The Deal Diva can help

Last minute getaways are not always easy if you’re leaving from Regina or Saskatoon, and you want to fly south. But if you’re flexible, you may be able to find a discounted vacation or cheap airfare if you do your research. The Deal Diva has some advice about where to look.

Cheap options are hard to find, but there are a few

Dad and baby playing together outdoors on a summer beach.
Finding a cheap vacation this late in winter can be tough, especially from Saskatchewan where flight options are limited. (Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko)

Winter is in full swing and although the weather hasn't been quite as frigid as previous years, you may still be hoping for a sunny and hot vacation, especially as Family Day approaches.

Finding a last minute deal that's actually affordable isn't easy, especially for weeks when the kids are out of school.

Still, there are ways to maximize your chances — whether it's an all-inclusive down south or an overnight stay-cation closer to home.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva share some travel booking tips with the Afternoon Edition's Peter Mills.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask10:52Deal Diva: Last-minute getaways
Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition guest host Peter Mills to talk about cheap deals on holiday trips both close to home and abroad.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.

The Deal Diva shares her tips to save money on the Afternoon Edition.
The Deal Diva shares her tips to save money on the Afternoon Edition. (Lianne Sabourin)
