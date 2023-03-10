Get a great deal on food and divert it from a landfill

We've all been there. You're hungry but you can't remember what's in the fridge or just don't feel like cooking. But the thought of buying a full price meal at a restaurant or high-priced ingredients at the grocery store hurts the brain and the pocketbook.

Luckily, there are now options that let you connect with some grocery stores or restaurants to get food that isn't just cheap — it can also make you feel good knowing you're preventing food from going into a landfill.

Listen below to hear the Deal Diva chat with The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about a few ways you can save money while being more mindful about what's in your fridge and what gets tossed out.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 5:56 Deal Diva: Food Waste Apps Buying groceries can be expensive. It’s even worse when you realize your fresh veggies or leftovers have gone bad because they didn’t get used in time. Luckily, there are a few places you can turn to for great deals on premade meals and groceries, and help prevent food waste. Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. She joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie shares her tips.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.