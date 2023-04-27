There's pressure on your pocketbook — here are some tips to score free goodies

The price of everything is rising, so why not try to get a few things for free? It's actually pretty easy. You just need to know where to look.

You can usually find the odd sample giveaway on Facebook or other social media sites, but there are also some web sites and apps that specialize in giving everyday shoppers free products to try.

If you are willing to share some details about your personal life and write a review — you could score free meals, food and beverages items or even high-end skin care products.

