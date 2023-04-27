Content
There's pressure on your pocketbook — here are some tips to score free goodies

Do you ever read online product reviews and notice a line that says something like: 'I got this product for free in exchange for an honest review'? Well, you too could be getting stuff for free to test and review. But how? The Deal Diva can get you started!

Hear how to get free meals, groceries, cosmetics and more through market research companies

A woman reaches up for a container at a grocery store fridge containing cheese, fruit and yogurt.
If you are willing to share some details about your personal life and write a review — you could score free meals, food and beverages items or even high-end skin care products.  (Terry Chea/The Associated Press)

The price of everything is rising, so why not try to get a few things for free? It's actually pretty easy. You just need to know where to look.

You can usually find the odd sample giveaway on Facebook or other social media sites, but there are also some web sites and apps that specialize in giving everyday shoppers free products to try.

If you are willing to share some details about your personal life and write a review — you could score free meals, food and beverages items or even high-end skin care products. 

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva's conversation with the Afternoon Edition's guest host Taron Cochrane about three places you can go to get free stuff right now.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask8:30Deal Diva: Get Free Stuff

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva
