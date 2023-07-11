Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan·Deal Diva Audio

How clipping coupons has evolved into deep digital discounts

Grocery prices have skyrocketed in recent months, but using coupons can help lower prices. The Deal Diva breaks down the how-to’s of IRL and virtual couponing.

The Deal Diva has tips on how virtual and paper coupons can help you save money

CBC News ·
Coupons help consumers save money on everyday products. In some cases, they can even be stacked to double the discounts.
Coupons can be found in stores, on packaging and online. (Submitted by Catalina Barrios)

The grocery industry says consumers are turning to coupons at the highest rate since the economic downturn of 2008. 

These days, coupons can be found not only in stores and flyers, but also online. There are also many apps out there that provide cash back once a product is purchased.

Using them strategically can lead to deep discounts or even free items!

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about all the ways people can save money using coupons – and their smartphones.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask7:18Deal Diva: Couponing
Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about the proliferation of coupons.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva
You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva (CBC Graphics/Lianne Sabourin)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now