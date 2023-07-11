How clipping coupons has evolved into deep digital discounts

The grocery industry says consumers are turning to coupons at the highest rate since the economic downturn of 2008.

These days, coupons can be found not only in stores and flyers, but also online. There are also many apps out there that provide cash back once a product is purchased.

Using them strategically can lead to deep discounts or even free items!

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about all the ways people can save money using coupons – and their smartphones.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 7:18 Deal Diva: Couponing Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about the proliferation of coupons.

