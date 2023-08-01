Content
Have the back to school buying blues?

Back to school time can bring up many mixed emotions. Students may be sad holidays are coming to an end. Teachers may be excited to start a new school year. Parents are likely dreading all that spending.

There are ways to save money on your kids’ supplies, lunches and clothing

School Supplies pile.
School supplies cost a lot of money, but there are ways to save if you shop around. (Submitted by Annie Guillemette)

Heading back to school may be exciting for the kids, but for parents it can cause stress on the pocketbook. 

If you do your homework, there are ways to save on back to school staples such as clothing, lunches and school supplies.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about ways to help curb your back-to-school spending this year.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask8:20Deal Diva: Back to school
You may think it's too early to be thinking about back to school, but if you want to save some money, now is the time. Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. She joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie with some advice.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva
