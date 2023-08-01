Have the back to school buying blues?
Back to school time can bring up many mixed emotions. Students may be sad holidays are coming to an end. Teachers may be excited to start a new school year. Parents are likely dreading all that spending.
There are ways to save money on your kids’ supplies, lunches and clothing
Heading back to school may be exciting for the kids, but for parents it can cause stress on the pocketbook.
If you do your homework, there are ways to save on back to school staples such as clothing, lunches and school supplies.
Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about ways to help curb your back-to-school spending this year.
Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.