Content
Saskatchewan·Deal Diva

How to avoid sky-high airline ticket prices for your vacation

If you’ve flown over the past couple years, you know prices are up. So is it even possible to snag a good deal on air travel these days?

The Deal Diva shares some strategies that could save travellers a few bucks on a flight

CBC News ·
The price of flying has gone up and some options have gone down in certain parts of the country, including Saskatchewan.
The price of airline tickets can vary dramatically depending on where you purchase it. (Kham/Reuters)

The cost of a plane ticket has gone up by about 25 per cent since the pandemic, while the ease of air travel has gone down.

That means booking a flight can cause extreme sticker shock, but that can be avoided if you are strategic.

Listen below to hear the Deal Diva tell The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about a few ways you can save money on flights.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask7:58Deal Diva: Avoiding sky-high airline prices
Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about budgeting for air travel.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments on a variety of topics.

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva
You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva. (CBC Graphics/Lianne Sabourin)
