How to avoid sky-high airline ticket prices for your vacation
If you’ve flown over the past couple years, you know prices are up. So is it even possible to snag a good deal on air travel these days?
The Deal Diva shares some strategies that could save travellers a few bucks on a flight
The cost of a plane ticket has gone up by about 25 per cent since the pandemic, while the ease of air travel has gone down.
That means booking a flight can cause extreme sticker shock, but that can be avoided if you are strategic.
Listen below to hear the Deal Diva tell The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about a few ways you can save money on flights.
Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments on a variety of topics.