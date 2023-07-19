Hundreds of dollars in cash, Apple watches and free pizza among possible bank perks

Switching banks is not generally an easy, fun or convenient thing to do.

But if you are unhappy with your current banking situation, now is the time to look elsewhere.

There are a bunch of New Year promotions worth hundreds of dollars, and more.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with The Afternoon Edition's Peter Mills about some of the deals out there and whether it's worth switching.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 9:25 Deal Diva: Earning from banks Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins host Peter Mills to offer up some tips on earning while switching banks.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.