Regina police investigating after deadly Cameron Street house fire

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a deadly house fire Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1400 block of Cameron Street just before 11 a.m. CST, according to an RPS news release issued late Thursday night.

After quickly bringing the blaze under control, police said firefighters did a search of the house and found a person dead inside it.

At that point, police said the death investigation began with the help of the coroner.

Police said the person who died has been identified and the process of notifying their next-of-kin is underway.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the death continues.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.