Mental health a top priority for The Dead South as they embark on world tour
'Each of us has to be mentally fit,' band says as it embarks on nearly 80-date tour
Touring can be hell but Saskatchewan band The Dead South will have some good company as they play nearly 80 shows around the world in support of their new album, Sugar & Joy.
"It's not always easy — and having known each other since we were five years old, we know what sets each other off and we know how to support each other when we need," said Scott Pringle, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with the band.
Maintaining a healthy work-life balance while on the road is paramount for achieving a health mental state, according to the band's members.
"Each of us has to be mentally fit to be able to write, and record and tour. It's extremely hard process mentally and physically," said the band's cellist and vocalist, Danny Kenyon.
The band played the first of those shows in their hometown Regina on Saturday night. The Served Cold tour will see the band tour across Canada and the United States right through to Jan. 25.
Then, in mid-February the band starts the international leg of the tour with a sold out concert in Dublin. They'll finish with a gig on May 23 at La Nau in Barcelona.
Pringle said it is important for him to get as much sleep as he can, exercise, talk with others about mental health, and find space for alone time when on the road.
For Kenyon, he focuses on keeping comfortable and making sure the small things are there, like having clean socks.
The band abruptly cancelled a tour while they were in Germany in 2016. The band told CBC at the time that one of the band members, Colton Crawford, was struggling with sleeplessness.
Crawford would leave the band for about two years, during which time Eliza Doyle played banjo with The Dead South.
With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend
