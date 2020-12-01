Regina police find woman dead in snow on 23rd Avenue after injured person call

Regina police responding to a call about an injured person found a woman lying dead in the snow on 23rd Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police said when they arrived at the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue around 7:30 a.m., they found the woman unresponsive.

EMS responders confirmed the woman was dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the woman's identity and are now trying to notify her out-of-town next of kin.

They are not releasing any further other details.

Police have confirmed the woman's identity and are now trying to notify her next of kin. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The police and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun an investigation.

Anyone who has information that could assist police and the coroners service in this investigation is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.