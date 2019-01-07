Man's body found on Highway 1 near Alberta border

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday morning.

RCMP in Maple Creek said the body was found roughly seven kilometres from the Alberta border.

Police said the man appears to be Caucasian with grey hair, a large moustache and beard, in his 60s, approximately five feet seven inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. They said he was wearing numerous layers of warm clothing and was carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag.

Police said it appeared as though the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

Maple Creek RCMP are asking for anyone with information, or people who noticed vehicles with noticeable damage travelling eastbound on the highway late Friday or early Saturday to contact them or Crime Stoppers.