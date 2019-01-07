Skip to Main Content
Man's body found on Highway 1 near Alberta border

Man's body found on Highway 1 near Alberta border

RCMP in Maple Creek are looking for anyone who may have seen a car travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Alberta to contact them after they found a man's body roughly seven kilometres from the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

Police say the man appears to be in his 60s, with grey hair and a large moustache and beard

CBC News ·
Police say they found the body of a man roughly seven kilometres from the Alberta and Saskatchewan border on Saturday morning. (CBC)

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday morning.

RCMP in Maple Creek said the body was found roughly seven kilometres from the Alberta border.

Police said the man appears to be Caucasian with grey hair, a large moustache and beard, in his 60s, approximately five feet seven inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. They said he was wearing numerous layers of warm clothing and was carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag.

Police said it appeared as though the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

Maple Creek RCMP are asking for anyone with information, or people who noticed vehicles with noticeable damage travelling eastbound on the highway late Friday or early Saturday to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|