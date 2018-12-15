Police investigate after man found dead outside a home

Police are investigating after finding a man lying dead outside a home on College Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the home in the 1000 block of College Avenue around 5:15 p.m. CST where the man was found to be deceased.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Regina Police Service are conducting an investigation into the cause of death.

In a release police did not say if the death was being treated as suspicious but did say resources from the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units had been requested to assist in the investigation.