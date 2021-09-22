Sask. daycare has licence suspended after RCMP lay child pornography charges against man

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

A home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask., had its licence suspended after RCMP say someone was uploading child pornography from the home.

Joseph Sproull, a 40-year-old man from Marshall, was in court Wednesday facing sexual assault, sexual interference and child pornography charges.

Police say they got a report from an online service in July about child pornography videos being uploaded from a home in Marshall, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Lloydminster.

Investigators discovered there was a daycare operating in the house. Police say Sproull was living in the house.

Officers seized two cellphones and two laptop computers that they say contained images of children being sexually assaulted by a man.

The Ministry of Education suspended the daycare's licence on July 16, 2021, and notified all affected parents, RCMP say.

Sproull is charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography available, in addition to other pornography-related charges.

Police say investigators are still working to identify the children in the images. Anyone with information or who suspects their child may have been a victim is asked to call North Battleford RCMP.