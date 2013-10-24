Day parole extended for child killer living in Regina

The Parole Board of Canada has approved the continuation of day parole for a man convicted of drowning a five-year-old Calgary girl in 1980.

Harold Smeltzer, who is now 63, was sentenced in 1981 to life for first-degree murder and other charges.

He was first released on day parole in 2008 and has been living in Regina at a halfway house.

The parole board says Smeltzer has been assessed as being at a moderate to high risk to reoffend, but the risk is manageable.

Smeltzer's day parole has been extended for six months.