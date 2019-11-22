Day of Giving offers free dental services across Saskatchewan on Saturday

The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan is offering basic dental care to those who cannot afford it in communities across the province on Saturday.

Some participating clinics will take walk-ins and others will have appointments set before Saturday.

The college asked people to verify their appointment times and to dress warm in the event the weather is cold. Participants will be asked to fill out a medical questionnaire.

"Have a good meal before you come in for the event, as you may be numb after the treatment and you may not be allowed to eat for several hours," the website for Day of Giving said.

The following is a list of locations around Saskatchewan where Day of Giving events will be hosted.

Regina

Downtown Dental Centre.

EastEnd Dental.

Lakewood Dental.

Northgate Dental Clinic.

Pasqua South Oral Health Clinic.

Regina Lakeview Dental Centre.

Signature Smiles Oral Wellness Centre.

Saskatoon

All Smiles Dental Group.

Cornerstone Dental Centre.

Dr. E. Kutsogiannis DMD PC Ltd.

Kenderdine Dental.

Lawson Dental.

Midtown Dental Clinic.

River Landing Dental.

Saskatoon Smiles Dental Studio.

Stonebridge Dental Centre.

Varsity Dental Group.

Wildwood Dental Clinic.

Willowgreen Dental.

Prince Albert

Dr. Louie Kriel Dental Office.

South Hill Dental Centre.

Prairie Pines Dental.

Humboldt

Humboldt Smiles Dental Studios.

Swift Current

Sask Valley Dental.

Langham

Langham Dental.

Tisdale

Tisdale Dental Group.

Weyburn

Souris Dental.

More information about the facilities providing services on Saturday can be found at the yoursaskdentist.ca website.