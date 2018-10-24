Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in middle of Regina murder trial

The trial for a man accused of murder came to an halt at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday, as Lester Alvin Favel pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Favel and two of his family members were charged in 2017 with second-degree murder in the death of Ronald Matthew Kay. Kay went missing in 2013 and his body was never found.

He first pleaded not guilty on Monday when the trial began. Favel's guilty plea to the lesser charge follows evidence revealed Tuesday that implicated him in the crime.

Defence lawyer Mervyn Shaw said his client now admits to the essential elements of the offence including his role in the fatal beating that resulted in Kay's death.

He said Favel admitted to kicking and punching Kay all over his body several times, as well as urinating on the man while he was alive.

Favel also admitted to helping dump Kay's lifeless body in a garbage bin.

The trial is expected to resume Wednesday afternoon, with the Crown and defence presenting a joint submission for sentencing.

Two others plead guilty to manslaughter

Both Trevor Evan Asapace and Bill Leonard Favel pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death and are serving time in prison.

Kay was reported missing in November 2013.

Three years later, Asapace felt he "had to get it out" and turned himself in to police at the end of December 2016.

Asapace talked about what happened again as he testified in Favel's trial on Tuesday. He said he was partying with his cousin Lester and Bill his uncle on the night of the 2013 Grey Cup in Regina — the night Kay was allegedly killed.

Court heard the night of partying turned sour when Bill began to accuse Kay of molesting someone.

He spoke of Lester's alleged involvement as he described a lengthy, fatal beating in which the men took turns punching and kicking Kay.

A BB gun was used to shoot Kay as he lay on the floor, court heard.

Asapace said he was the one who shot Kay after pulling down his pants. However, another witness named Maxine Topp said everyone, including herself, took turns shooting the man​'s groin and other body parts.

Asapace said he cut Kay's hair off with a utility knife and told court both he and Lester urinated on the man.

In his testimony, Asapace said he left the home for a short while after the assault and when he returned he found Kay's apparently lifeless body.

Asapace said Lester helped him get rid of the body that was stowed in a brown garbage bin and wheeled down the alley.

There was no physical evidence in the case, as neither the body nor the gun were ever found.

