Murder trial underway for man charged in Regina cold case

Testimony began Tuesday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench in the murder trial of Lester Alvin Favel.

Favel is accused of second-degree murder in the disappearance and death of Ronald Matthew Kay.

Kay was reported missing in November 2013. He was last seen at a Saskatchewan Roughrider game. His body was never found.

The case went cold until a few years later when Trevor Evan Asapace turned himself in to police and confessed to the crime. Police charged Asapace, Favel and another man named Bill Leonard Favel in January 2017.

Both men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death and were sentenced to time in prison.

The trial was delayed on Monday because the men, who are inmates serving time at the federal penitentiary in Prince Albert, were not transported to the Regina courthouse.

They are expected to be two of the five Crown witnesses to testify at the trial.

Court previously heard during the other two cases that Kay was assaulted with a pellet gun and that his hair was cut before his lifeless body was dumped in a garbage bin.